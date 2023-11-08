Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore contractor fails to restore road, fined Rs 75,000

The Rajiv Gandhi Road is a vital link connecting Ganapathy, Maniyakaranpalayam, Sanganoor, Rathinapuri and Mettupalayam Road.

Published: 08th November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has imposed  fine of Rs 75,000 on a contractor for failing to restore the damaged Rajiv Gandhi Road.

The Rajiv Gandhi Road is a vital link connecting Ganapathy, Maniyakaranpalayam, Sanganoor, Rathinapuri and Mettupalayam Road. One side of the road was dug up for installation of water pipelines and the works were carried out for the past weeks. Meanwhile, the other side of the road also was dug up for constructing a sewage channel.

With rains lashing the city, the road turned into a slush field. As a result, a school bus got stuck in one of the craters on the road. Later, the vehicle was retrieved with the help of people. Residents and motorists raised concerns over the condition of the road during this monsoon season and demanded the civic body to address the issue soon.

Following this, the CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran imposed Rs 75, 000 fine against the contractor for failing to restore the damaged portion of the road. Similarly, the commissioner imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on the contractor of street lights in Wards 38 and 40 following complaints of poor maintenance.

