DMK playing politics with ‘Naam 200’ event in SL: BJP

On Monday, Thennarasu charged that he had to call off the trip since he did not get clearance from the union government to attend the event till 8.30 pm on November 1.

Narayanan Thirupathy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy on Tuesday took exception to the charge made by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu about the central government on why he could not attend the ‘Naam 200’ event held in Sri Lanka and said the DMK is playing silly politics over the issue.

Thirupathy said Thennarasu cancelled his trip to Lanka on his own despite the centre giving its nod for his visit to attend the event. The minister had cancelled the flight ticket even before the centre cleared his visit.

On Monday, Thennarasu charged that he had to call off the trip since he did not get clearance from the union government to attend the event till 8.30 pm on November 1. Thirupathy also said the Lankan government had already clarified the video containing the speech of CM MK Stalin could not be telecast as it was received late. 

