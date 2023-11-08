Former Puducherry transport minister Chandira Priyanga files for divorce citing abuse

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former transport minister Chandira Priyanga, who was recently removed from her ministerial post by chief minister N Rangasamy, filed a divorce petition in Karaikal family court on Tuesday.

The move comes months after Priyanga and her husband, Shanmugham, decided to live separately following a series of disagreements. The Nedungadu MLA personally appeared before family welfare judge K Alli to submit her petition as lawyers were on strike.

In her petition, Priyanga made serious allegations against her husband, stating that she no longer wished to continue living with him. She accused Shanmugham of being an alcoholic, a womaniser, and a man who has been physically and mentally abusive to her. Additionally, she alleged that he gossiped and spoke ill of her to tarnish her reputation.

Furthermore, Priyanga accused Shanmugham of misusing her ministerial position to aid his corrupt practices. When confronted, she claimed Shanmugham resorted to tarnishing her reputation. She alleged that Shanmugham had attempted to interfere with her ministerial responsibilities, driven by jealousy and an inability to accept her success in political life. Moreover, she asserted that he also tried to turn their two children against her.

She added that although Shanmugham had initially agreed for a mutual divorce, he has now backed out. In light of these accusations, she sought a divorce from her husband. Notably, a few days ago, the former minister had also filed a police complaint accusing her husband of allegedly threatening to kill her.

