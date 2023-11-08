Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy downpour in Madurai, Ramanathapuram

As per IMD reports, Madurai district received an average of 27.12 mm of rainfall. The airport area got more than 80 mm of rain. Ramanathapuram district received 34.19 mm of rain.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai rain

Rainfall led to water logging in Anna Nagar, Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Madurai and Ramanathapuram witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. An old two-storey building near Kakka Thoppu area in Madurai city collapsed. No casualties were reported as the building was vacant.

As per IMD reports, Madurai district received an average of 27.12 mm of rainfall. The airport area got more than 80 mm rain. Ramanathapuram district received 34.19 mm of rain. Thondi got more than 90 mm of rainfall and Thiruvadanai more than 70 mm. Rain is expected to continue in both districts for the next two days.

The City corporation has formed a special team to address rainfall issues in the city. After inspecting stagnation in Kamarajar Nagar on Monday, MLA Boominathan asked officials to prevent stagnation in residential areas and depute more workers in such wards.

The storage of Vaigai dam rose above 68 feet and the dam is receiving an inflow of 2,310 cusecs. Official sources said the dam is likely to reach its fullest capacity in the next two days, and that water for irrigation will be released later this week. Farmers from Melur cultivating single crops met PWD officials and said they would stage a protest if double crop season farmers were given preference while releasing Vaigai water.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Rainfall Ramanathapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp