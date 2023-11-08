Heavy downpour in Madurai, Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Madurai and Ramanathapuram witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. An old two-storey building near Kakka Thoppu area in Madurai city collapsed. No casualties were reported as the building was vacant.

As per IMD reports, Madurai district received an average of 27.12 mm of rainfall. The airport area got more than 80 mm rain. Ramanathapuram district received 34.19 mm of rain. Thondi got more than 90 mm of rainfall and Thiruvadanai more than 70 mm. Rain is expected to continue in both districts for the next two days.



The City corporation has formed a special team to address rainfall issues in the city. After inspecting stagnation in Kamarajar Nagar on Monday, MLA Boominathan asked officials to prevent stagnation in residential areas and depute more workers in such wards.



The storage of Vaigai dam rose above 68 feet and the dam is receiving an inflow of 2,310 cusecs. Official sources said the dam is likely to reach its fullest capacity in the next two days, and that water for irrigation will be released later this week. Farmers from Melur cultivating single crops met PWD officials and said they would stage a protest if double crop season farmers were given preference while releasing Vaigai water.

