Karnataka eases curbs on Bargur locals

Kuttaiyur, Velampatti and Metalwadi are located in Erode on the Karnataka border. The villages in Bargur hills come under Anthiyur taluk.

Published: 08th November 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu forest department. (Photo | Twitter, forest dept)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: People of three villages in Bargur hills situated on the border with Karnataka, who are subjected to severe restrictions by the Karnataka forest department as they have to travel through the state due to lack of road in Tamil Nadu, received a respite following talks between MLAs of two border constituencies and forest officials.

Kuttaiyur, Velampatti and Metalwadi are located in Erode on the Karnataka border. The villages in Bargur hills come under Anthiyur taluk. About 1,000 people live here. But the people have no direct road to reach other parts of the state. They cross into Karnataka and come back to TN through a forest area.

The people reach Karnataka after walking for 5 km to buy essential commodities. At the check post of the Karnataka forest department,  severe restrictions are imposed on the transportation of non-essential items. The people say they cannot carry construction materials or items for marriages.

Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam, who is aware of the issue, took Hanur MLA MR Manjunath and forest department officials from Karnataka to Kuttaiyur on Monday by walk and held a meeting. TN forest and revenue department officials also participated.

Speaking to TNIE, MLA Venkatachalam said, “I invited people to Kuttaiyur for a meeting with Hanur MLA and forest department officials. We highlighted the plight of the villagers on the other side. After that, they temporarily agreed to allow villagers to carry goods without any hindrance. Soon a formal application will be made and permanent permission will be obtained.”

He added, “I have taken up the issue to the attention of our government and sought direct road access to Kuttaiyur and Velampatti. The TN forest department is conducting a study in this regard.”

