Kerala biker uploads morphed photos of ex-lover, held

Published: 08th November 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city cyber crime police arrested popular bike racer Aldrin Babu (24) of Kerala for allegedly uploading his ex-girl friend’s morphed photos and videos using a fake Instagram profile.

Police said Aldrin Babu, a resident of Annalur in Thrissur, was in love with a woman in Coimbatore city. Two years ago, the two had broken up. Last week, the woman received her morphed obscene photos and videos from an Instagram account.

Immediately, she lodged a complaint with Coimbatore city cyber crime police who registered a case against the unidentified person under sections 43 (i) read with 66 and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) act.

Using the IP address, police traced the ID to Aldrin Babu and arrested him on October 30. Two days ago, Babu filed a petition before the district court seeking bail,  but it was rejected.

