Madras High Court bars ex-CM OPS from using AIADMK symbol, flag & letterhead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday barred former chief minister O Panneerselvam from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letterhead. The interim order was passed by Justice N Sathish Kumar on a petition filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami which said that OPS is creating confusion among party workers and interfering with the affairs of the AIADMK.

Citing that there is no stay granted by the Supreme Court against an order of a division bench of the Madras High Court that refused to stay the results of the AIADMK party election in which EPS was unanimously elected as the general secretary, the judge told OPS not to claim himself as AIADMK coordinator henceforth or use the AIADMK flag, symbol, or letterhead. EPS’s counsel said OPS has been misusing the flag and letterhead even after he was expelled from the AIADMK on July 11, 2022.

Kodanad case: HC names advocate commissioner

Justice Sathish Kumar of the Madras HC, meanwhile, appointed Karthikei Balan as advocate commissioner for recording evidence presented by EPS at his residence in connection with a defamation suit filed by him against journalist Mathew Samuels for linking him with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. The judge directed the advocate commissioner to complete the procedure and file a report within a month.`

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday barred former chief minister O Panneerselvam from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letterhead. The interim order was passed by Justice N Sathish Kumar on a petition filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami which said that OPS is creating confusion among party workers and interfering with the affairs of the AIADMK. Citing that there is no stay granted by the Supreme Court against an order of a division bench of the Madras High Court that refused to stay the results of the AIADMK party election in which EPS was unanimously elected as the general secretary, the judge told OPS not to claim himself as AIADMK coordinator henceforth or use the AIADMK flag, symbol, or letterhead. EPS’s counsel said OPS has been misusing the flag and letterhead even after he was expelled from the AIADMK on July 11, 2022. Kodanad case: HC names advocate commissionergoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Justice Sathish Kumar of the Madras HC, meanwhile, appointed Karthikei Balan as advocate commissioner for recording evidence presented by EPS at his residence in connection with a defamation suit filed by him against journalist Mathew Samuels for linking him with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. The judge directed the advocate commissioner to complete the procedure and file a report within a month.` Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp