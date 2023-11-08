Home States Tamil Nadu

Maternity scheme benefits to be paid in three installments: Ma Subramanian

Under new guidelines, Rs 4,000 will be given each in the fourth month of pregnancy and post delivery, and another Rs 6,000 four months after delivery.

TN health minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The financial assistance of Rs 18,000 to pregnant women under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme and Pradhan Mandri Matru Vandana Yojana will now be given in three installments, from five installments earlier. Health Minister Ma Subramanian made the announcement at the launch of the revamped scheme on Tuesday.

Under new guidelines, Rs 4,000 will be given each in the fourth month of pregnancy and post-delivery, and another Rs 6,000 four months after delivery. Health mix kits will be given with the first and the second installments, the minister said.

Earlier, Rs 2,000 each was given in the third and fourth months; Rs 4,000 each was given immediately after the delivery and three months after it; and Rs 2,000 nine months later. Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme was started in 2006 with financial assistance of Rs 6,000. In 2012 this amount was increased to Rs 12,000, and later to Rs 18,000. The financial assistance is given to women for the first and second baby in five installments. From 2018, `3,000 has been the Centre’s share and Rs 15,000 by the state. Of this, Rs 4,000 was given as health mix kits and the rest as cash.  

“Earlier, the state could give its share only after the Centre gave its share. Now this has been changed and the state can distribute its share even if the Centre delays it,” Subramanian added. “If anyone is yet to receive the money, they can contact the deputy director in the districts or dial 104 helpline to get it addressed,” Subramanian said.

CM insurance scheme camps
Special camps will be conducted at 100 places to enrol new beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme as part of Kalaignar centenary celebrations on November 18. The camps will be conducted from 9am to 4pm, Subramanian said.

