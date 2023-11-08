Minister, Collector visit rain-affected Erode localities

By Express News Service

ERODE: With heavy rain lashing Erode since Monday night, rainwater entered more than 100 houses in the corporation limit. Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the affected areas on Tuesday and distributed assistance to people.

According to Met Department, Erode received 760.70 mm of rainfall till Tuesday morning, with the city recording the maximum rain of 80.30 mm. As a result, water entered houses in Annai Sathya Nagar, Poombukar Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Soolai, Nadar Street, Valli Nagar, and Moshi Kieran Street. The life of people was affected in some places as rainwater did not drain till Tuesday evening. Corporation workers were engaged in draining the rainwater.

Sources further said that the major reason behind this was the blockage of the streams in the areas. After his inspection, Minister S Muthusamy told media persons, “Steps have been taken to drain rainwater from the houses. The officials have been ordered to conduct medical camps in affected areas. Food and drinking water have been arranged for the public. Sanitation works are carried out in residential areas.”

“The streams near the residential areas have been ordered to be dredged. In particular, the Perumpallam stream has been ordered to be dredged. Appropriate plans will be formulated and implemented to find a permanent solution to this problem. Steps will be taken to remove encroachments on streams.” he added.

Further, due to widespread rains, the release of water from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP canal for irrigation was stopped on Tuesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: With heavy rain lashing Erode since Monday night, rainwater entered more than 100 houses in the corporation limit. Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the affected areas on Tuesday and distributed assistance to people. According to Met Department, Erode received 760.70 mm of rainfall till Tuesday morning, with the city recording the maximum rain of 80.30 mm. As a result, water entered houses in Annai Sathya Nagar, Poombukar Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Soolai, Nadar Street, Valli Nagar, and Moshi Kieran Street. The life of people was affected in some places as rainwater did not drain till Tuesday evening. Corporation workers were engaged in draining the rainwater. Sources further said that the major reason behind this was the blockage of the streams in the areas. After his inspection, Minister S Muthusamy told media persons, “Steps have been taken to drain rainwater from the houses. The officials have been ordered to conduct medical camps in affected areas. Food and drinking water have been arranged for the public. Sanitation works are carried out in residential areas.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The streams near the residential areas have been ordered to be dredged. In particular, the Perumpallam stream has been ordered to be dredged. Appropriate plans will be formulated and implemented to find a permanent solution to this problem. Steps will be taken to remove encroachments on streams.” he added. Further, due to widespread rains, the release of water from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP canal for irrigation was stopped on Tuesday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp