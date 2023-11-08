Home States Tamil Nadu

Number of caste atrocity complaints on the rise in Tamil Nadu: NCSC Director

Responding to questions from media persons, Ravivarman said Tamil Nadu can be considered a socially progressive state only when it's possible for everyone to live on equal terms here.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  After conducting an inquiry with the two SC victims, who were tortured and humiliated allegedly by six MBC men, at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Director of National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) S Ravivarman said the number of complaints pertaining to caste atrocities from Tamil Nadu were increasing day by day.

"The NCSC, police, and other government organisations are in place only to ensure equal rights for everyone. Awareness programmes should be conducted among the public with a view to eradicating casteism from society. I have also recommended training programmes for teachers in Tirunelveli about the sections of SC/ST (PoA) Act and the Preamble of the Constitution. I have spoken with the Chief Education Officer about this," he added.

"Apart from the southern districts, we also receive caste atrocity complaints from districts like Krishnagiri. Whenever a caste atrocity incident is published in the newspaper (Chennai edition), the NCSC will take up a suo motu case," Ravivarman added. After inquiring with the two victims who were attacked on the Thamirabarani riverbed, Ravivarman asked the doctors and district administration officials to provide them with all assistance.

