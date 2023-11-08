Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 18 lakhs compensation to kin of man who died in police custody: Madras High Court

The police claimed that her husband was involved in the murder of a 74-year-old woman and that he also stole her jewellery, she added.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently ordered the state government to pay `18 lakh as compensation to the family of a man who died during police custody in Sivaganga in 2017. Justice P Dhanabal passed the order on a petition filed by the man’s wife, S Santhi, seeking compensation alleging that her husband died due to custodial torture.

According to Santhi’s petition, her husband Subramanian (51) worked as a goldsmith. On April 11, 2017, Kundrakudi police brought her husband back to her house with his clothes torn. He has also sustained multiple injuries on his body.

The police claimed that her husband was involved in the murder of a 74-year-old woman and that he also stole her jewelry, she added. They searched her husband’s workshop and seized the customer’s jewellery saying that they were stolen ornaments and once again took her husband and son to the police station. Later in the day, she got a call from her son saying that Subramanian had died.

However, the police claimed that they caught Subramanian during a vehicle check on April 11, 2017. While inquiring about his torn clothes and injuries, they came to know that he was involved in chain snatching two days ago and was beaten up by the public and that he was also responsible for a murder and a few other thefts as well, they claimed.

When he was being taken to Tiruchy in connection with his other crimes, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Karaikudi GH, where he was reported dead. The police repeatedly claimed that Subramanian consumed cyanide and died due to a heart attack. Justice Dhanabal found the police’s theory unbelievable. Since it is proved that Subramanian died when he was in police custody, the government is liable to pay compensation, the judge held. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
compensation Custodial death custodial torture cyanide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp