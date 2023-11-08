Saddened by RS Bharathi’s dog-eaters jibe: Nagaland Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nagaland Governor L Ganesan on Tuesday condemned the remarks of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi about people of Nagaland as dog-meat eaters. “I also appeal to the people of Nagaland to ignore this statement as it does not reflect the real voice of Tamil people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister Minister Temjen Imna Along also took exception to Bharathi’s speech. In a statement, Ganesan said Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding. Similarly, Nagas have been studying and working in TN peacefully and with dignity. Communal harmony that exists between Tamils and Nagas, either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu, is a testament to the immense respect both the communities have for each other’s tradition.”

Referring to the remark of Bharathi, Ganesan said, “I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent derogatory comments made by a senior DMK leader about Naga people. This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture.”

The Nagaland minister, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), said, “It is ironic that despite having Bharat in your name you chose to insult and hurt a community the whole of Bharat is proud of. Don’t hurt our sentiments. I urge the north-eastern people to come together and give them a lesson about our livelihoods.”

In his statement, Ganesan also said Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to our vibrant tapestry. “To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on dietary preferences of a few is not only disrespectful but also inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity,” he added.

The Nagaland governor also pointed out that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one’s character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences. A person’s culture, ethics and contribution to society characterise them and not what is on their plate.

“Further, the unjust remark that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was chased out of Nagaland is not only disrespectful but also lacks truth. Most Nagas I have met and interacted with have expressed their admiration and respect for him,” Ganesan added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Nagaland Governor L Ganesan on Tuesday condemned the remarks of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi about people of Nagaland as dog-meat eaters. “I also appeal to the people of Nagaland to ignore this statement as it does not reflect the real voice of Tamil people,” he said. Meanwhile, Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister Minister Temjen Imna Along also took exception to Bharathi’s speech. In a statement, Ganesan said Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding. Similarly, Nagas have been studying and working in TN peacefully and with dignity. Communal harmony that exists between Tamils and Nagas, either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu, is a testament to the immense respect both the communities have for each other’s tradition.” Referring to the remark of Bharathi, Ganesan said, “I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent derogatory comments made by a senior DMK leader about Naga people. This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Nagaland minister, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), said, “It is ironic that despite having Bharat in your name you chose to insult and hurt a community the whole of Bharat is proud of. Don’t hurt our sentiments. I urge the north-eastern people to come together and give them a lesson about our livelihoods.” In his statement, Ganesan also said Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to our vibrant tapestry. “To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on dietary preferences of a few is not only disrespectful but also inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity,” he added. The Nagaland governor also pointed out that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one’s character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences. A person’s culture, ethics and contribution to society characterise them and not what is on their plate. “Further, the unjust remark that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was chased out of Nagaland is not only disrespectful but also lacks truth. Most Nagas I have met and interacted with have expressed their admiration and respect for him,” Ganesan added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp