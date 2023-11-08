State sports science centre works will start soon, says Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said the works of Tamil Nadu Sports Science Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Stadium would start soon.

The minister said this while addressing the Tamil Nadu Sports Science International Conclave (TASCon2023) attended by sports personalities. He said the state government is in the process of evolving a sports policy as well as establishing a state-of-the-art global sports city in Chennai as announced in the state Assembly.

“The TASCon 2023 is not just about discussions, it’s about shaping the future of sports science in the state. It’s about exploring the cutting-edge techniques and innovations that can take our athletes to new heights. It’s about promoting well-being and ensuring that our sportsmen and sportswomen have access to the best possible care and support,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The minister also said the panel discussions in the conclave would address pivotal topics such as sports science, sports medicine, sports rehabilitation, sports administration and development, franchise leagues, sports biomechanics, sports physiology, nutrition, high-performance sports training, and the emerging field of sports technology.

TASCon 2023 is set to bring together over 250 delegates, including esteemed scholars and experts from India, Britain, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Canada. These individuals represent the vanguard of sports science and are united by a common goal. This conclave will facilitate us to enhance the performance and well-being of athletes. The scope of TASCon 2023 is vast and comprehensive, covering crucial areas of the international sports industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinav Bindra, Khel Ranta awardee, said, “To ascend to the Olympic echelon as a nation, we must embed sports science into every layer of our athletic framework. It is not just the state-of-the-art facilities, but the integration of a scientific mindset from the grassroots to elite levels that will catalyze India’s growth into a global sporting powerhouse.”

Bindra also recalled that his pursuit of Olympic gold was a testament to the power of sports science. “The precision in my performance was not just a matter of training but of scientific inquiry and application. The Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) initiative was born from a desire to bridge the gap between ambition and performance, providing athletes with access to the pinnacle of sports science solutions,” he added.

