TN organizes Aerospace and Defence Roundtable in Bengaluru, woos investment

CHENNAI: In a bid to explore avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in Tamil Nadu's burgeoning industries with a specific focus on the aerospace and defence sector, a Tamil Nadu delegation lead by state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa organised an Aerospace and Defence Roundtable in Bengaluru.

Twenty aerospace and defence companies, including leading public sector units, participated in the roundtable where in the minister highlighted the state's manufacturing prowess with a strong presence in diverse industries such as automotive, electronics, electric vehicle (EV), and renewable component manufacturing.

"The state is proactively transitioning towards advanced manufacturing, solidifying its position as an emerging hub for research and development (R&D)," the minister said while extending a special invitation to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 7 and 8.

The discussion focussed around the strategic potential of Hosur to evolve into a specialized hub for engine manufacturing, underscoring Tamil Nadu's commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defence sectors besides Western Tamil Nadu. Regions such as Coimbatore-Sulur and Varapatti provide ample land and suitable infrastructure for various Aerospace and Defence endeavours.

A dedicated facility for testing drones in Kancheepuram District and space-related programs near Kulasekarapattinam developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen and Toubro was also discussed.

“Tamil Nadu has one of the two defence industrial corridors in India. Being an advanced manufacturing hub, there is quite a bit of defence manufacturing already happening in the State. We are confident that the companies we met yesterday will make further investments in Tamil Nadu," said Dr. Rajaa.

V Vishnu, Managing director of Guidance, highlighted the state's unwavering dedication to offering exclusive incentives, especially for employment generation and value enhancement. The Tamil Nadu delegation included Arun Roy, Secretary, Industries Department, Hans Raj Verma, Chairman AND managing director Tamil Nadu Inustrial Investment Corporation and B Krishnamoorthy, Project Director, Aerospace and Defence, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation along with other government officials.

