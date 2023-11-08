Upset relatives waylay newly-married couple, abduct woman in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Relatives of a newly married woman allegedly abducted her on the outskirts of Tirunelveli when she and her husband were heading toward her native village of Malaiyadipudur on Tuesday. The Munneerpallam police registered a case against the mother and relatives of the woman and launched a search for them.

According to sources, “S Kannan (21), a native of Thennimalai, is working in a spinning mill. K Malathi (20) of Malaiyadi Pudur also worked with him and the two were in an affair. However, Malathi’s parents did not agree to the marriage. So, Kannan and Malathi eloped and got married a couple of days ago. They were temporarily residing in Tirunelveli.

On Tuesday, Malathi’s mother Selvarani invited her home, saying that she would make the family accept the marriage. Believing her words, the couple Malathi and Kannan started towards Malaiyadipudur on a two-wheeler. However, Malathi’s relatives waylaid them on the outskirts of Tirunelveli and abducted her.”

Based on a complaint by Kannan, police registered a case against Selvarani and her relatives and launched a search for Malathi. Both Kannan and Malathi belong to the same community, sources added.

