V-C failing in his duties, say Madurai Kamaraj University staff

MADURAI: Members of the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) on Tuesday accused the MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar of failing to provide their salary on time. In a statement, they said they had not received their last month's paycheck on time.

The university requires about `140 crore to manage staff salary, pension, and other commitments every month. The staff also fear that their salary from next month onwards will be much delayed.



"The V-C takes up discussions with the state government through middlemen. J Kumar personally invited the Governor for the recent convocation, while carefully refraining from inviting the higher education minister directly. This has only worsened the already strained relationship of MKU with the state government. The V-C also feels threatened by the unity of the employees and pensioners. With a number of false promises and involvement of middlemen, the vice chancellor is attempting to destroy the unity among staff," they added.

