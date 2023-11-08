Virudhunagar CEO booked for 'donations' from govt-aided schools for book fair

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday registered a case against the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Virudhunagar district D Raman on charges of allegedly getting donations from the management of government-aided schools in the district for the Virudhunagar Book Fair 2023.

According to police, the case was booked against CEO Raman, his personal assistant Selvaraj, and junior assistant Chanakyan under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sources said that a team of officials from the DVAC under ADSP Ramachandran conducted an inquiry on information that the CEO was getting donations from the management of the government-aided schools in the district for the Virudhunagar book fair. The fair is scheduled to be held from November 16 to 27.

The police have seized Rs.13,000 in cash from Selvaraj at the CEO's office premises. Later, they did a check at the CEO's house from where they took Rs 3 lakh worth of unaccounted cash.

The police said that Selvaraj and Chanakyan received the cash on the directions of CEO Raman.

Investigation is on in the case.

