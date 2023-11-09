Home States Tamil Nadu

Assembly committee visits Madurai to review progress on petitions

Led by Chairperson Govi Chezhiyan, the members visited Elango Nagar in Vannarpettai north bypass road to meet petitioners who demanded the construction of an underground sewage system in their area.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Members of the state Legislative Assembly's Committee on Petitions inspected various parts of the district on Wednesday, and reviewed the status of petitions submitted to the committee.

Led by Chairperson Govi Chezhiyan, the members visited Elango Nagar in Vannarpettai north bypass road to meet petitioners who demanded the construction of an underground sewage system in their area and promised action. They also visited the proposed route on which a high road linking Murugankurichi road to Vannarpettai bypass is to be laid, followed by the  Tirunelveli Medical Colleges Hospital's super-speciality block and inquired about the facilities.

Responding to a petitioner from Gangaikondan, the committee promised action on clearing Seemai Karuvelam trees, which have encroached on the Sirukulam waterbody, by April 2024. The members also visited the Manur Primary Health Centre and inspected the ongoing construction works of the Manur Government Arts and Science College in Narikudi. Chezhiyan was accompanied by committee members V P Kanthasamy, A Nallathambi, K Ponnusamy, V Muthuraja, and R Radhakrishnan, and District Collector K P Karthikeyan.

