CM will interfere if centre fails to retrieve Tharuvaikulam fishers' vessel

Addressing reporters, he said the Tharuvaikulam fishermen, who were arrested by the Maldivian authorities, recently attended an inquiry related to the appeal petition filed by the vessel owner.

Maldivian navy apprehended the fishermen for allegedly entering their territorial waters and seized their boats | express

THOOTHUKUDI:  If the union government fails to retrieve the fishing vessels seized by the neighbouring countries, Chief Minister MK Stalin will take appropriate action to resolve the issue, said fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters in Thoothukudi, he said the Tharuvaikulam fishermen, who were arrested by the Maldivian authorities, recently attended an inquiry related to the appeal petition filed by the vessel owner.

In response to AIADMK General Secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami's suggestion that the state government could provide financial assistance to the Tharuvaikulam fishermen to remit the penalty and retrieve the vessel seized by the Maldivian authorities, Radhakrishnan said, "The state government has been pressing the union government to assist the fishermen through its external affairs ministry. People can demand anything of the government, but the state government can work only as per the provisions of the established law and the Constitution. If the union government fails to retrieve the fishing vessels seized by the neighbouring countries, our chief minister will take appropriate action," he said.

