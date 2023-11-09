Home States Tamil Nadu

Cop snatches smartwatch from youth, suspended

When Vimal was out on bandobast duty, he allegedly snatched a smartwatch from an 18-year-old youth named Ryan, who was taking photos and videos on his mobile phone.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A police constable was placed under suspension for allegedly snatching a smartwatch from a man. According to a police source, the constable was identified as M Vimal (29) of Dharmapuri. He was attached to Otteri police station and was a resident of the Pulianthope police quarters.

A few days ago, Vimal was sent on bandobast duty at the Lakshmi Amman Temple in Sembium. He allegedly snatched a smartwatch from an 18-year-old youth named Ryan, who was taking photos and videos on his mobile phone.

He told him to collect it from a police booth at Mettupalayam near Saidapet. The next day when Ryan went to the police booth, he did not find Vimal there. Ryan then complained to the Otteri police. Vimal was placed under suspension based on orders of I Eswaran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope. An investigation is on.

