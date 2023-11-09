DVAC books Chief Educational Officer, two others; seizes Rs 3 lakh

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: DVAC sleuths booked outgoing Chief Educational Officer (CEO) D Raman and two others after Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from the CEO’s residence near Soolakarai. The seizure took place just one day before Raman was to relieve his post in the district and join as the deputy director of the Teachers Recruitment Board in Chennai.

Upon allegations that the CEO and others were demanding bribes for teacher appointments at a government-aided school, DVAC officials headed by ADSP Ramachandran conducted inquiries with the CEO, his assistant Thiru Selvaraja, and junior assistant Chanakyan at the CEO office.

“The inquiry happened just a few hours after a farewell event,” an official said. The sleuths seized Rs 13,000 from CEO office and later Rs 3 lakh more from his residence near Soolakarai.

