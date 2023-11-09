Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to a man booked for illegal possession of PDS rice

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted an anticipatory bail to a man, booked for illegal possession of PDS rice in Tiruchy district, on the condition that he pay Rs 10,000 to the district Siddha medical office in Theni.

According to the prosecution, petitioner T Saravanan was booked by the Civil Supplies CID of Tiruchy, on October 28, for illegally possessing 2,000 kg of PDS rice worth Rs 11,300. Fearing arrest, Saravanan sought an anticipatory bail and claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case. The additional public prosecutor, however, contested the plea and said that he had another similar case pending against him.

After hearing both sides, Justice P Vadamalai granted anticipatory bail to Saravanan, on the condition that he pay Rs 10,000 to the Theni district Siddha medical office. This would not cause any prejudice to his rights in the case before the trial court, the judge added.

