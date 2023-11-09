Madras High Court denies bail to law student in ganja case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that drug offences cause detrimental effects on society, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently refused bail to a law student who was arrested by the Thoothukudi police for allegedly possessing 228 kg ganja.



According to the prosecution, the police intercepted two cars and a two-wheeler on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway on August 28. Upon searching the vehicles, they found 12 white bags containing a total of 228 kg of ganja. They seized the ganja and arrested the persons who travelled in the vehicles.



The petitioner, who was also arrested during the incident, denied the allegations. Claiming to be a law student, she said she was unaware of the presence of ganja in the car and that none was recovered from her. She requested the court to grant her bail.



Justice V Sivagnanam, who heard the plea, noted that as per Section 37 of the NDPS Act, bail can be granted in a ganja case only when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the petitioner is not guilty. However, no such ground was found in the petitioner's case, he added. "Drug offences cause deleterious effects and deadly impact on the society and hazard to the society," the judge observed and dismissed the petition.

