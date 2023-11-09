Madurai Kamaraj University Pensioners' Association urges CM Stalin to release grant

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University Pensioners' Association on Wednesday, submitted a petition to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, requesting them to release a grant that would help disburse salaries and pensions for October.



In his petition, Association Secretary A Swaminathan said that a total of 1,169 pensioners, most of whom belong to the age group of 70 to 80 years, are dependent on the MKU for their medical expenses and livelihood.

Adding that the university has an annual expenditure of Rs 72 crore just on pensions, Swaminathan alleged that the state government had stalled funds citing audit objections.

This, despite the syndicate, one of the governing bodies of MKU, getting approval of the finance committee, which includes the higher education secretary, he noted. As a result of the delay, the association has submitted a petition, seeking the intervention of CM Stalin and Minister Ponmudy.

