Minister K Ponmudy skips Tamil Nadu Open University convocation, second in a row

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy did not attend the 14th convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Open University that was presided over by Governor RN Ravi at Saidapet on Wednesday.

There was no official statement from the minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the university, on why he skipped the event. The invitation for the event bears the minister’s name and mentions that he will attend the event.

Ponmudy had boycotted the Madurai Kamaraj University convocation on November 2 in protest against the governor refusing to confer an honorary doctorate on freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah.

Delivering the chief guest address, Ashutosh Sharma, president of the Indian National Science Academy (NISA) and former secretary to the central government, department of Science and Technology, said India has multiple deep strengths to build on, including a young nation of below 30 years of median age, diversified huge markets, excellent R&D and educational institutions, and rapid infrastructure development.

“These are huge strengths that need to be harnessed in the Amrit Kaal since the advantages of our demographic dividend will weaken after 30 or so years. The effective action window will not be open forever,” he said. He also urged the students to become techno-entrepreneur as this is the best time to become one with central government schemes like Atal Innovation Mission.

A total of 9,776 graduates were conferred with degrees in the 14th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University. This included 5,302 undergraduates, 3,318 postgraduates, 1,402 vocational diploma holders, 82 diploma holders, 24 PhD recipients and eight MPhil graduates. Among them, 485 graduates received medals as rank holders in person while 9,291 graduates were honoured in absentia. Vice Chancellor of the university S Arumugam presented the annual report of the varsity during the occasion.

