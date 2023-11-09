Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister K Ponmudy skips Tamil Nadu Open University convocation, second in a row

A total of 9,776 graduates were conferred with degrees in the 14th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University.

Published: 09th November 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi hands over certificate to a visually-challenged student during the 14th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University on Wednesday | P Jawahar

Governor RN Ravi hands over certificate to a visually-challenged student during the 14th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy did not attend the 14th convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Open University that was presided over by Governor RN Ravi at Saidapet on Wednesday. 
There was no official statement from the minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the university, on why he skipped the event. The invitation for the event bears the minister’s name and mentions that he will attend the event. 

Ponmudy had boycotted the Madurai Kamaraj University convocation on November 2 in protest against the governor refusing to confer an honorary doctorate on freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah. 

Delivering the chief guest address, Ashutosh Sharma, president of the Indian National Science Academy (NISA) and former secretary to the central government, department of Science and Technology, said India has multiple deep strengths to build on, including a young nation of below 30 years of median age, diversified huge markets, excellent R&D and educational institutions, and rapid infrastructure development. 

“These are huge strengths that need to be harnessed in the Amrit Kaal since the advantages of our demographic dividend will weaken after 30 or so years. The effective action window will not be open forever,” he said. He also urged the students to become techno-entrepreneur as this is the best time to become one with central government schemes like Atal Innovation Mission. 

A total of 9,776 graduates were conferred with degrees in the 14th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University. This included 5,302 undergraduates, 3,318 postgraduates, 1,402 vocational diploma holders, 82 diploma holders, 24 PhD recipients and eight MPhil graduates. Among them, 485 graduates received medals as rank holders in person while 9,291 graduates were honoured in absentia. Vice Chancellor of the university S Arumugam presented the annual report of the varsity during the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ponmudy convocation ceremony Tamil Nadu Open University Madurai Kamaraj University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp