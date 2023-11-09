Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS appeals against bar on using AIADMK symbol, flag

The single judge, on Tuesday, passed an interim injunction against OPS to restrain him from using the party flag, symbol and letterhead and also from claiming to be the coordinator of the party.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:25 AM

Former Chief Minister and senior AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court is likely to take up an appeal petition from deposed leader O Panneerselvam challenging a single judge order restraining him from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letterhead, besides claiming to be the party’s coordinator.

When senior counsel Abdul Saleem and advocate P Rajalakshmi mentioned before the bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Wednesday to take it up as an urgent matter, the bench agreed to hear it on Friday if filing procedures are completed by then.

The single judge, on Tuesday, passed an interim injunction against OPS to restrain him from using the party flag, symbol and letterhead and also from claiming to be the coordinator of the party based on a petition filed by AIADMK general secretary EPS seeking to prohibit OPS from using the party flag and interfering with party affairs.

