Pongal gifts are getting stolen from collectorate itself, says RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Referring to the theft of nearly 12,500 dhotis and sarees, which were meant for distribution to the public during Pongal, from the Madurai collectorate, AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday asked if the government can't protect its valuables, how will they protect the public.



Addressing media persons after distributing bed sheets to the public given the Northeast monsoon near Gandhi Memorial Museum, the former minister said the state government should make efforts to desilt all the waterbodies under the kudimaramathu scheme, which has been defunct for the last two years. He also accused the government of not taking any precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season.



"Nearly 12,500 dhotis and sarees were stolen from the collectorate. A couple of months ago, a computer went missing. If they can't even protect their assets, how will the government protect the public," he asked. It may be noted that the city police recently detained Shahul Hameed, Ibrahim Shah, Kumaran and Manikannan in connection with the theft of Pongal gifts. Search is also on for Saravanan, a government staff, who allegedly plotted the crime, and his friend Sulthan Alavudeen. The 12,500 dhotis worth `15.45 lakh were reportedly recovered from the arrested persons.



Further speaking, Udhayakumar said, "The DMK is now collecting signatures in an anti-NEET campaign. After collecting all these signatures, to whom will they submit them? It is another one of their dramas." He also said those who had left the AIADMK were welcome to rejoin the party. "We will welcome them with open arms. But, no traitor will be accepted. Our doors will always remain shut for them," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Referring to the theft of nearly 12,500 dhotis and sarees, which were meant for distribution to the public during Pongal, from the Madurai collectorate, AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday asked if the government can't protect its valuables, how will they protect the public. Addressing media persons after distributing bed sheets to the public given the Northeast monsoon near Gandhi Memorial Museum, the former minister said the state government should make efforts to desilt all the waterbodies under the kudimaramathu scheme, which has been defunct for the last two years. He also accused the government of not taking any precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season. "Nearly 12,500 dhotis and sarees were stolen from the collectorate. A couple of months ago, a computer went missing. If they can't even protect their assets, how will the government protect the public," he asked. It may be noted that the city police recently detained Shahul Hameed, Ibrahim Shah, Kumaran and Manikannan in connection with the theft of Pongal gifts. Search is also on for Saravanan, a government staff, who allegedly plotted the crime, and his friend Sulthan Alavudeen. The 12,500 dhotis worth `15.45 lakh were reportedly recovered from the arrested persons. Further speaking, Udhayakumar said, "The DMK is now collecting signatures in an anti-NEET campaign. After collecting all these signatures, to whom will they submit them? It is another one of their dramas." He also said those who had left the AIADMK were welcome to rejoin the party. "We will welcome them with open arms. But, no traitor will be accepted. Our doors will always remain shut for them," he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp