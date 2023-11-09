Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan court orders release of four fishers 

Four fishermen were released under some conditions. However, their boat has been confiscated by the SL government. The four men have been handed over to the Indian Embassy.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 26 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the IMBL near Neduntheevu, were produced before a court in the island nation on Wednesday. The court extended the custody of 22 fishermen till November 15 and ordered the release of the remaining four fishermen from Mandapam.

While 12 fishers in three boats were apprehended on October 14, the remaining 14 men in two boats were apprehended on October 28. Four fishermen were released under some conditions. However, their boat has been confiscated by the SL government. The four men have been handed over to the Indian Embassy officials and they are likely to return to India soon.

It may be noted that the Lankan Navy had also apprehended 38 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram last month. The 38 detainees are expected to be produced before the court on Thursday. Fishermen leaders from Rameswaram condemned the extension of custody and confiscation of fishing boats.

