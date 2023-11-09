Tamil Nadu government to operate 10 more one-stop centres 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The social welfare department will soon operate ten more one-stop centres (OSCs) in the state to offer support to vulnerable women. Of these, Mayiladuthurai will get its first centre while the rest will be in districts that already have one. There are already 38 centres, including two in Chennai, in the state.

One-stop centres, a 100% centrally sponsored project under the Sambal sub-scheme of the Mission Shakti scheme, aim to provide all required help to aggrieved women victims under one roof. It is monitored by the social welfare department in the state. The new centres will come up in Valliyur in Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi, Palani in Dindigul, Aatur in Salem, Thuraiyur in Tiruchy, Pollachi in Coimbatore, Usilampatti in Madurai, Udumalpet in Tiruppur and Mayiladuthurai.

“While there are already one-stop centres operating in the district headquarters hospital or medical college hospital premises in nine districts, we have chosen places that are on the other end of the districts so that women can approach for support easily,” said a social welfare department official. According to the officials, centres in major cities like Chennai and Coimbatore handle more than 100 cases per month, those in smaller districts handle 30-40 cases.

The centre provides five major services to vulnerable women including providing short stay, assistance to file police cases, free legal aid, counselling and medical help 24x7. “The scheme assures women of a place to stay when they are in a problem,” said the social welfare department official.

