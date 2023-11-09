Tamil Nadu: Protest erupts as Ganesh idol is removed at Tindivanam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Municipality officials on Tuesday night removed a Vinayagar idol from a public spot in Tindivanam, leading to protests on Wednesday morning.

Residents of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Tindivanam had placed a Vinayagar idol at a location designated to be a public park, sources said. A separate group, supposedly from the Christian community, submitted a petition to corporation commissioner, P Tamilselvi.

“The municipality sent notices asking to remove the idol, but to no avail. Subsequently, officials, with police protection, removed it on Tuesday night,” said sources. In response, about 50 individuals declared an indefinite hunger strike. Deputy SP Sunil pacified them and assured a meeting with officials.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior municipality official said that they had warned against the construction of a platform for an idol at the location, but works continued with the support of local politicians.



