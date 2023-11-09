Tamil Nadu: SC cook hacked by MBC men, villagers block road

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A Scheduled Caste man, working as a cook at an Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel, was hacked allegedly by some MBC men in Arunachalapuram village near Alangulam on Wednesday. The victim, E Anbalagan (46), has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with cut injuries on his head and hands. Alangulam police have booked S Gobi (26) of Arunachalapuram and a few others.

People of both SC and MBC communities reside in Arunachalapuram village. Sources said some months ago, the SC residents attempted to install a party flag and this irked the MBC residents. The village elders conducted a talk between both groups and resolved the issue. “Last month, the MBC community conducted a temple festival, and a few MBC youth attacked an SC youth,” said sources.

“On Wednesday, Gobi and two other persons waylaid the autorickshaw of an SC resident from Arunachalapuram village on the outskirts of the village and attempted to hack the driver with the sickle. However, the SC man managed to flee from the spot. At this same time, Anbalagan, who is working as a cook at the ADW hostel in Reddiarpatti, crossed the spot on his way to the hostel. The MBC men asked him to stop his vehicle. When Anbalagan stopped the vehicle, the suspects hacked him,” they added.

Meanwhile, the SC residents staged a protest in front of Alangulam police station by blocking the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi state highway, demanding protection. Vehicular movement was affected for 45 minutes. The protesters dispersed after the police intervened.

