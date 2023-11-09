Tirunelveli corporation councillors boycott council meet over dispute with Nellai mayor

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: About 48 councillors of the Tirunelveli corporation boycotted the civic body's council meeting on Wednesday morning owing to a dispute with Mayor P M Saravanan. After waiting for about 45 minutes, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao walked out of the meeting hall. Sources said the corporation administration invited all 55 members of the council to take part in the meeting to pass important resolutions.



"When the commissioner arrived at the meeting hall at 10 am, all the chairs allocated for councillors were empty. Meanwhile, Saravanan and his deputy K R Raju were in the conference room waiting for the councillors to arrive. After 10.30 pm, DMK councillors Karuppasamy Kottaiappan, Seetha Balan and Prabasankari, AIADMK councillor Muthulakshmi and Congress councillor Anuradha arrived. However, the other councillors belonging to DMK, CPM, AIADMK and MDMK did not turn up. So, at 10.45 am, the commissioner walked out of the room. The councillors refused to attend the council meeting as they were disappointed with the activities of the mayor," said sources.



The corporation administration convened another meeting at 3 pm after convincing all the councillors to attend it. Saravanan presided over the meeting in the presence of Deputy Mayor K R Raju and Deputy Commissioner Thanumoorthy, but Commissioner Thakare skipped it. The council has decided to support the DMK's signature campaign against the NEET and conduct the golden jubilee celebration of the two-tier road bridge at Tirunelveli Junction.

