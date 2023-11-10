Home States Tamil Nadu

17-year-old girl dies by suicide in TN's Virudhunagar: She married a boy of her choice, ended up in govt home after mother refused to take her back

On Wednesday night, she tried to contact her mother, but the latter’s phone was switched off, following which the girl allegedly took the extreme step.  

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 17-year-old girl has allegedly died by suicide at a government home in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Sources said that the girl was in a relationship with a boy, with whom she had eloped and got married, in July.

Shortly after, a Pocso case was registered. The girl was traced and sent to a government home after her mother refused to take her back.

“Considering the welfare of the girl, she was sent to a  home,” sources said, adding that the girl was shattered as none, including her mother, had visited her at the home. On Wednesday night, she tried to contact her mother, but the latter’s phone was switched off, following which the girl allegedly took the extreme step.  

(Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104)

