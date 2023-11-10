6.5L truckers stay off roads, flay hike in quarter-year tax 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 6.5 lakh heavy commercial vehicles and 25 lakh light commercial vehicles went off the roads from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday in protest against the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to increase quarter-year tax by 40%.

TN registration lorries did not enter the state and were parked in borders, according to the State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu. Vehicles transporting vegetables, milk vans, and LPG lorries, however, operated as usual as the strike started at 6 am. Port operations were not affected.

Tamil Nadu Sand and Lorry Owners Federation leader S Yuvaraj said they joined the strike demanding the opening of sand quarries. “If our demands are not met, we will announce an indefinite strike after discussing with the All India Motor Congress,” said Yuvaraj.

C Dhanaraj, president of the State Lorry Owners Federation said, “While our protest focuses on the 40% increase in the quarterly tax there are other factors also. The increasing price of diesel, increasing cost of spare parts, rise in toll fees and even e-challans have substantially increased the operation cost. The increase in taxes has made it impossible for us to conduct business.”

Dhanaraj added, “A month ago, the federation had announced the protest, but neither the minister nor official initiated discussion. Our next protest will be an indefinite strike.”

