Builders flag shortage of construction materials, seek CM’s intervention

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rise in price of cement and shortfall of construction materials like river sand owing to regulatory raids and a crackdown by the Department of Geology and Mining on blue metal and M-sand production resulting in a reduction in supply has sparked concern among builders

With construction projects across the state facing crisis, builders have sought the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin to resolve the issue.

In a representation to Stalin, BAI said, “Cement is being sold at Rs 440 a bag at local shops, which is Rs 120 higher than the rate fixed by the government. Shortage of sand, blue metal and M-sand have also led to a hike in their prices causing concern. infrastructure development projects, including government buildings, housing, bridges, roads and waterways are likely to be affected.

The scarcity of bricks has led to a sharp rise in price, making it increasingly challenging for contractors to proceed with construction projects. This is likely to affect housing projects which are mandated to be completed and handed over on time as per Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) norms.”

The crisis, BAI said, will also impact the livelihood of numerous workers, especially during the festive season. “If immediate action is not taken, these workers might leave for their home states, causing significant delay in the resumption of construction activities upon their return,” BAI said.

There is also a need to streamline the issuance of building permits and to minimise delay. “A deadline of 30 days should be fixed for issuing permission. We also urge the government to reconsider the recent increase in building plan approval fee and infrastructure changes which was increased by 100% to alleviate the burden on the public and the construction industry,” BAI said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The rise in price of cement and shortfall of construction materials like river sand owing to regulatory raids and a crackdown by the Department of Geology and Mining on blue metal and M-sand production resulting in a reduction in supply has sparked concern among builders With construction projects across the state facing crisis, builders have sought the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin to resolve the issue. In a representation to Stalin, BAI said, “Cement is being sold at Rs 440 a bag at local shops, which is Rs 120 higher than the rate fixed by the government. Shortage of sand, blue metal and M-sand have also led to a hike in their prices causing concern. infrastructure development projects, including government buildings, housing, bridges, roads and waterways are likely to be affected.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The scarcity of bricks has led to a sharp rise in price, making it increasingly challenging for contractors to proceed with construction projects. This is likely to affect housing projects which are mandated to be completed and handed over on time as per Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) norms.” The crisis, BAI said, will also impact the livelihood of numerous workers, especially during the festive season. “If immediate action is not taken, these workers might leave for their home states, causing significant delay in the resumption of construction activities upon their return,” BAI said. There is also a need to streamline the issuance of building permits and to minimise delay. “A deadline of 30 days should be fixed for issuing permission. We also urge the government to reconsider the recent increase in building plan approval fee and infrastructure changes which was increased by 100% to alleviate the burden on the public and the construction industry,” BAI said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp