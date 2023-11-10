Clear encroachment from channel in Devakottai: Madras HC to municipality

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Devakottai municipality commissioner to remove encroachments in a water channel at Devakottai, in Sivaganga district.

The Bench, of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, gave the direction while responding to a petition filed by one M Shanmuganathan.



The judges noted that the water channel, called Melakanmoi, acts as an inlet to a waterbody and has been encroached upon by cement planks. This has obstructed the free flow of water into the waterbody, the petitioner told the court. The same was confirmed by a survey conducted by the jurisdictional tahsildar and a report was submitted to the court, along with photographs.

Perusing the documents submitted, the judges disposed of the petition and directed the commissioner of Devakottai municipality to ensure free flow of water through the aforesaid channel.

