‘Dengue under control, TN has 50 cases a day’: Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said dengue and other vector-borne diseases are under control in the state. “Even before the Union Health Ministry instructed it to take measures for dengue control, the state had taken preventive measures,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said the state has been conducting special fever camps every Saturday since last month. On average, the state is getting 50 cases per day.

“On Wednesday 47 dengue cases were reported. From January till date, 6,392 cases were reported. Now 511 people are in hospital,” he said.

The minister said the health department has constituted a committee to check if any AYUSH medicine practitioners or others are practising modern medicine in violation of the laws.

The committee was formed after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Saidapet recently. The patient was allegedly treated for fever by a non-allopathy doctor. Subramanian said, that in the last week, action was taken against three hospitals, one in Otteri, and another in Mandaveli. “The clinics were sealed. The clinic in Saidapet was also inspected and the person was arrested by the police after complaints from the parents,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said dengue and other vector-borne diseases are under control in the state. “Even before the Union Health Ministry instructed it to take measures for dengue control, the state had taken preventive measures,” he said. Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said the state has been conducting special fever camps every Saturday since last month. On average, the state is getting 50 cases per day. “On Wednesday 47 dengue cases were reported. From January till date, 6,392 cases were reported. Now 511 people are in hospital,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister said the health department has constituted a committee to check if any AYUSH medicine practitioners or others are practising modern medicine in violation of the laws. The committee was formed after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Saidapet recently. The patient was allegedly treated for fever by a non-allopathy doctor. Subramanian said, that in the last week, action was taken against three hospitals, one in Otteri, and another in Mandaveli. “The clinics were sealed. The clinic in Saidapet was also inspected and the person was arrested by the police after complaints from the parents,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp