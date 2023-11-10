Home States Tamil Nadu

ECI officials review preparation for 2024 LS polls in southern states, UTs

This is the second regional conference following the first in Chandigarh | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of the top brass of Election Commission of India consisting  senior deputy election commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, and Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the southern states and the union territories.

This is the second regional conference, and the previous one was held in Chandigarh for 8 states and union territories. 

An official release said chief electoral officers and state police nodal officers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and union territories of Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep gave detailed presentations about the planning/ preparations. 

The team was apprised of the progress in ongoing special summary revision, law and order situation, voter enrolment efforts, assured minimum facilities at polling stations, and state of other polling infrastructure.

The team directed all CEOs to ensure a healthy and inclusive electoral roll during summary revision, in particular, ensuring stakeholder participation, improving various roll indices, enrolment of all first-time eligible voters, removing of dead and duplicate voters and a special focus on enrolment of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), transpersons, sex workers SC/ST, PwD, 80+ and other identified vulnerable groups. 

A detailed review of the plan to increase voter turnout, maximising the use of IT applications, expenditure management, training, and capacity building of polling-related officers and staff was also done.

