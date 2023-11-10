Hit by car and truck, corporation sweeper on job dies on road  

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman conservancy worker, who was engaged in sweeping the East Coast Road in Chennai on Thursday morning, died after she was knocked down by a speeding car and run over by a truck.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to her family.

The victim, V Sivagami of Kannagi Nagar in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, was working as a contract staff with the Chennai City Corporation in Adyar Zone. Police said Sivagami and a few other workers were involved in overnight road cleaning work near the Thiruvanmiyur Road Transport Office (RTO) at Valmiki Nagar on the East Coast Road when the accident happened.

“The workers start their shift around midnight and wrap it up early in the morning. Around 4 am, the workers were winding up the work when a speeding car knocked down Sivagami before screeching to a halt a few metres away. Flung into the air by the impact of the crash, Sivagami landed in the middle of the road in front of a mini truck and came under its wheels,” said a senior traffic police officer.

The mini truck that was on its way to Neelankarai crushed her to death on the spot. Her colleagues and onlookers managed to nab the car driver but the man driving the truck fled the spot abandoning the vehicle, police sources said.

The accident comes days after the speed limit revision

After an ambulance crew that reached the spot declared her dead, Sivagami’s body was sent to the Royapettah GH for postmortem.

The Adyar Traffic police filed a case and arrested the car driver, Ashwanth (25) of Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur. Ashwanth works as a software engineer in the city, police said. “Ashwanth was trying to overtake the truck in front of him when he knocked down Sivagami,” the police officer said.

Ashwanth was booked for death due to negligence and rash driving. The hunt to nab the mini truck driver is on.

The accident comes a few days after the city traffic police revised speed limits for vehicles in Chennai. While four-wheelers have a speed limit of 60km per hour, the speed limit for all vehicles in residential areas is 30km/hour. Sivagami is survived by her husband Venkatesan and two children.

The city corporation has been taking up nighttime conservancy work since 2021. Officials said the move had helped in maintaining cleaner streets though the safety of sanitary workers has been a concern. “Some heavy vehicles come at us at extreme speed though we wear reflective jackets. Though deaths are rare, sanitary workers have been suffering minor injuries due to the over-speeding,” said a conservancy worker.

