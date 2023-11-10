Home States Tamil Nadu

Infanticide suspected: 40-day-old baby’s body exhumed in Krishnagiri

This is the second such incident in Shoolagiri taluk in the last three weeks.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of a 40-day female baby was exhumed for post-mortem examination near Berigai on Thursday due to suspicion over the cause of its death. This is the second such incident in Shoolagiri taluk in the last three weeks.

As per sources, the baby died allegedly due to poor health and was buried by her family on Wednesday morning. As it was the second girl baby in the family, health officials lodged a police complaint suspecting female infanticide and the body was exhumed in the presence of revenue, police and health department officials. 

After the mortem was conducted at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to the family on Thursday evening. The health officials were present after TNIE reported their absence during exhumation in the previous case, on October 25,  allegedly because of lack of communication.

A health department source told TNIE, “ A 32-year-old woman near Kumbalam village gave birth to the baby at Hosur government hospital on September 30. It was a pre-term baby and she had respiratory issues, The two were discharged after two weeks. She died on Tuesday night.” Shoolagiri tahsildar G Sakthivel told TNIE that, the parents of the baby are daily wagers. The baby had health issues and there was no foul play in her death.

