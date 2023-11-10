Madurai teen shot in leg after he attacks cops

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 19-year-old youth was shot in his right leg, below the knee, by a police inspector in self-defence on Thursday evening after he snatched a chain on November 4.

The injured youth was identified as R Stephen and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. SI Ranjith, who tried to nab the suspect, is also hospitalised.

Sources said, Sellur police inspector (law and order) Arumugam, and SI Ranjith among others went to nab a few men who were believed to be involved in a chain-snatching incident on November 4.

“T Latha (44) of Vaigai Street fell and sustained injuries during the incident and three sovereigns of gold chain were stolen. Koodal Pudur police registered a case on Saturday,” added sources.

When the police team went to Kalathupottal to nab the suspects, Stephen attacked SI Ranjith, who sustained cut injuries on his leg and upper arm. Commissioner of Police J Loganathan visited the police sub-inspector in hospital and the crime spot in Sellur police station limit. Addressing the media, Loganathan said Stephen had multiple chain-snatching cases against him.

