Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai teen shot in leg after he attacks cops

Sources said, Sellur police inspector (law and order) Arumugam, and SI Ranjith among others went to nab a few men who were believed to be involved in a chain-snatching incident on November 4.

Published: 10th November 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 19-year-old youth was shot in his right leg, below the knee, by a police inspector in self-defence on Thursday evening after he snatched a chain on November 4.

The injured youth was identified as R Stephen and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. SI Ranjith, who tried to nab the suspect, is also hospitalised.

Sources said, Sellur police inspector (law and order) Arumugam, and SI Ranjith among others went to nab a few men who were believed to be involved in a chain-snatching incident on November 4.

“T Latha (44) of Vaigai Street fell and sustained injuries during the incident and three sovereigns of gold chain were stolen. Koodal Pudur police registered a case on Saturday,” added sources. 

When the police team went to Kalathupottal to nab the suspects, Stephen attacked SI Ranjith,  who sustained cut injuries on his leg and upper arm. Commissioner of Police J Loganathan visited the police sub-inspector in hospital and the crime spot in Sellur police station limit. Addressing the media, Loganathan said Stephen had multiple chain-snatching cases against him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Sellur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp