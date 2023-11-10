Home States Tamil Nadu

Makeshift bridge washes away in Thoothukudi

Chittar River Bridge washed away due to heavy rain on Wednesday night at Sekkarakudi in Thoothukudi | V Karthik Alagu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A ground-level bridge at Chekkarakudi village was washed away in flash floods following a heavy downpour in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday late night.

The district received 38.90 mm of rainfall throughout, with Ottapidaram reporting heavy rainfall of eight cm.

 The heavy showers at Kayathar, Kadambur, and Ottapidaram areas caused a flash flood in Therku odai, a stream that meanders through the Chekkarakudi region. A makeshift ground-level bridge, which was set up for the construction of a high-level bridge, was swept away, marooning the village.

This resulted in the locals losing access to roads and other areas, with two government schools in Chekkarakudi declaring a holiday.  Following reports of flooding of the underpass of a railway bridge on Ilayarasanendal road, District Collector G Lakshmipathy visited the affected areas and urged officials to carry out evacuation works.

Following reports of damages along the bunds of the Eppodumvendran tank, maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), Collector Lakshmipathy also visited the tank on Thursday. The tank, which has 443.11 hectares of ayacut in Eppodumvendran and Kattunayakanpatti villages, receives water from the 18-km-long Malattar River. 

Collector Lakshmipathy has instructed PWD officials to pile up sandbags in areas prone to flooding to prevent further damage. 

