MaSu seeks nod for additional PG med counselling

It is requested to allow the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling to fill vacancies

Published: 10th November 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to allow Tamil Nadu to conduct additional counselling to fill around 100 postgraduate medical and dental government seats in the state.

In his letter, Subramanian said even after four rounds of counselling, 69 seats in Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS), 11 seats in Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and 48 seats in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses are vacant.

“It is requested to allow the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling to fill these seats. Also, direct the National Medical Commission and Dental and Dental Council of India to extend the deadline for postgraduate admissions,” he said in the letter. 

