No bail for three in Rengapalayam cracker blast

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to grant bail to three individuals, who were arrested in connection with the explosion at the firecracker unit in Rengapalayam, Virudhunagar, on October 17.

The blast claimed the lives of 13 individuals.

The petitioners include R Sundaramoorthy, owner of the firecracker factory, and K Kanagu, and E Ramkumar. They claimed they were innocent and requested the court to grant them bail. In their petition, they added that the factory owner had paid compensation to the family members of the deceased workers and that steps would be taken to compensate them further through group insurance, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF), among others.

Seeking dismissal of the petition, the prosecution said that the accident took place due to the negligent handling of explosives and violation of rules at the unit, which claimed the lives of 13 workers and injured four. Considering the gravity of the incident, Justice G Ilangovan refused to grant bail and dismissed the petition.

