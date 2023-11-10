‘No disrespect, we’ll just relocate Periyar statue’: State BJP prez Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday reiterated his view about shifting the statue of social reformer Periyar with atheistic slogans, now in front of Srirangam temple, to a public place where statues of other leaders stand.

He said the BJP puts forth this as part of its poll plank before the people.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Annamalai said, “The BJP objects to the presence of Periyar’s statue with atheistic slogans in front of Ranganathaswamy temple. This reflects the collective voice of people who were opposed to it. More so, the ‘offensive words’ of Periyar inscribed on a plaque at the statue hurt the sentiments of devotees.

If people give their mandate to the BJP to form government in 2026, the atheistic slogans will not be there. We never insulted Periyar. Let his statue be placed with the highest honour in other places, but not before temples. Political parties should clarify their stand on this. If they don’t agree, they should display the views expressed by Periyar about Congress, communists and the DMK in front of their party offices. There cannot be different yardsticks -- for temples and these political parties.”

When pointed out that people continue to go to the temple even after reading Periyar’s words, Annamalai said, “India is a secular state where all religions are treated equally. If the DMK says it would display atheistic slogans only in front of the temples and not in front of mosques and churches, it is illegal and offensive.”

On the statement of minister Undhayanidhi Stalin that he stands by his remarks on Sanatana Dharma and would not apologise, Annamalai said, “Counsel of Udhayanidhi said he read a book published by Banaras University in 1902 about Manu Smrithi and made the comments. How can you denounce Sanatana Dharma after reading just one book? Udhayanidhi defended himself using that argument, and I have never come across such nonsense in my life.”

Annamalai said his padayatra has so far covered 103 Assembly constituencies and it will resume from Ariyalur on November 15. He also said the state will be facing a big agrarian crisis in the next five years and a financial crisis in the next two years, but the DMK is clueless about these. Corruption is rampant in the administration, he alleged.

Stop criticising Periyar: Anbumani to BJP

BJP state president Annamalai and other functionaries must stop criticising Periyar, the PMK will not tolerate the hate speech, party chief Anbumani Ramadoss has said. Addressing party cadres at Harur, Anbumani lashed out at Annamalai and other BJP leaders for their remarks against Periyar. “BJP cadre have been spreading remarks against Periyar, this must stop. Periyar was crucial for the social justice movement. The PMK will not remain silent if such hate speech continues”, he said.

