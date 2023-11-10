Rain pounds Kovai, Nilgiris: Houses, subways flooded, NMR services hit

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Heavy downpours battered Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts on Thursday morning, forcing the district administrations to declare a holiday for schools.

Many places close to water bodies including Selvapuram, Ukkadam, Town Hall, Kuniyamuthur, Sundarapuram, Pappanaickenpalayam, Ganapathi, Gandhipuram, North Coimbatore, Singanallur, Uppilipalayam, Idayarpalayam, Kanuvai, Kavundampalayam, Vellakinar and Mettupalayam etc in Coimbatore district, were flooded Traffic was affected as underpasses in Lanka Corner, Avinashi Road, Kikani School and North Coimbatore were flooded due to the rain which lasted for more than six hours from Wednesday night. The water stagnated on roads till Thursday noon.

Residents near Selvasindhamani Kulam in Selvapuram were affected as rainwater entered their houses. Workers of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) were engaged to clear the water. Stagnant water in the underpasses of the Avinashi Road flyover and North Coimbatore flyover was not cleared till Thursday evening which resulted in heavy traffic congestion in the localities till late in the day.

Traffic was suspended on the Kanuvai - Pannermadai Road after the water stream, which is a tributary of the Sanganoor Canal) swelled. The check dam at Kanuvai overflowed after around ten years and the Chinnavadampatti Lake received rainwater from the stream after 13 years.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected the affected areas. The people were accommodated in a marriage hall and given food. The forest department barred entry of tourists to Kovai Kutralam Falls due to floods.

A 63-year-old man who was identified as Palanisamy of Gandhipuram in Mettupalayam died after a wall of a building structure collapsed on him while he was sleeping at a roadside shop in the town on Thursday morning.

In Nilgiris, a landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai as heavy rainfall continued in the region. Similarly, a landslide occurred on the Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam, causing mudslides and fallen trees. A landslide also took place on the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam.

Mettupalayam Police, Fire Department and Highways Department are engaged in removing mudstones and trees that have fallen on the road. The vehicles from Kotagiri going to Mettupalayam were sent by the police via Coonoor.

Due to heavy rain in lower Kothagiri, NMR services were cancelled. In the last 24 hours, Kotagiri recorded 23 cm of rain,, according to the Met department.

