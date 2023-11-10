Home States Tamil Nadu

Set sail for Singapore, Maldives from next year

Considered to be one of the preferred ports for international cruises because of the presence of United Nations heritage sites, Chennai received more than 90,000 tourists in 2022-23.

Published: 10th November 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Image of a vessel in the Chennai port, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From next year, people from Chennai can embark on cruises to Singapore and Maldives.

On Thursday, Chennai Port Authority signed an MoU with Littoral Cruises Limited to this effect. Under the agreement, the cruise ship will sail on the Chennai-Trincomalee-Colombo-Maldives and Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Singapore sectors, with plans to operate two bigger vessels (800 / 1,200 passenger capacity). It also will operate two luxury boats with 22/30 passenger capacity.

Considered to be one of the preferred ports for international cruises because of the presence of United Nations heritage sites, Chennai received more than 90,000 tourists in 2022-23. Sunil Paliwal, chairperson, of Chennai Port Authority, thanked Littoral Cruises Limited for choosing Chennai as one of its circuit routes and wished the company well.

The first-ever luxury cruise line from the state sailed from Chennai after Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Empress, India’s premium cruise last year.

The Centre has planned to make Chennai the hub for cruise tourism on the East Coast, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had said earlier.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Maldives Singapore Chennai Port Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp