Tamil Nadu ministers release water from Vaigai dam in Theni

Every day, 900 cusecs of water would be released from the dam and will continue for 120 days.

Published: 10th November 2023 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Vaigai dam

Vaigai dam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy released water from the Vaigai dam on Friday.

In the presence of Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha, Theni District Collector RV Shajeevana, and Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi and elected representatives, Minister I Periyasamy, and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy released water from the shutters of Vaigai dam for irrigating 45,041 acres of agriculture land across three districts that is dependant on Periyar canal irrigation.

Every day, 900 cusecs of water would be released from the dam and will continue for 120 days. A total of 1,797 acres of agricultural land in Dindigul, 16,452 acres of Vadipatti taluk, and 26,792 acres of lands in Madurai north will receive irrigation.

Farmers in these regions are urged to make use of the water facilities in an effective manner without wasting water.
 

Vaigai dam

