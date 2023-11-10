Tiruchy Corporation under fire over potholed roads at Central bus stand

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The potholed road network inside the city's Central Bus Stand has made commuting for buses and waiting passengers a nightmare.

As the potholes get filled up with water amidst incessant rains, the corporation has come under fire from various quarters for its failure to ensure proper roads in one of the city's busiest transport locations.

"They should at least put some gravel to cover the potholes. During the rain, those commuting in a hurry may not notice these potholes and this could lead to accidents. It is a shame that the corporation is not even undertaking patchworks at a major bus stand," said K Arumugam, a commuter.

The corporation, in its recent council meeting, had tabled the condition of the road network inside the bus stand and had sanctioned blacktopping works in the area. But the onset of the monsoon forced officials to put the plan on hold, sources say. Residents, however, feel the blacktopping could have been carried out ahead of the monsoon.

"Whenever they undertake re-laying of a major road, it has to be conducted in coordination with the police to ensure traffic management. But, in the case of roads connecting the bus bays of the Central Bus Stand, they don't have to worry about such issues. They would have been able to conduct these works at night or early morning without any inconvenience to residents and commuters, but they failed to do it.

All of these reflect the poor monsoon management of the corporation. As a temporary solution, the corporation should at least conduct patch works of roads inside the bus stand," said S Mathivanan, a resident of Reynolds Road. Meanwhile, senior officials said that the corporation will take necessary steps to sort out the issue at the earliest.



