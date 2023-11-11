A NEET campaign: Ahead of polls, ruling DMK examines public pulse in Tamil Nadu

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is strategically engaging in public outreach using a signature campaign against NEET to assess the prevailing sentiment ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election. The party leadership has directed the party cadre to conduct a widespread signature drive across the state. The Kancheepuram south district unit has organised the campaign for over 600 places in the district.

The initiative gained momentum after CM MK Stalin initiated the signature campaign, urging the union government to grant Tamil Nadu exemption from the test, in late October. Initially spearheaded by the DMK’s youth wing, students wing, and doctors wing, the campaign expanded to include all wings of the party, aligning with the leadership’s instructions to amplify its reach.

Veteran journalist and political observer T Koodalarasan explained that the campaign serves to fulfil the DMK’s election promise of abolishing NEET. Despite the party’s efforts through political and administrative channels, the stance of the union government has hindered the fulfilment of this promise. As a result, the signature campaign has evolved into a platform to expose the BJP’s position on NEET.

Political observer D Karthik also echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the DMK’s proactive approach anticipates the likely emphasis on the issue by AIADMK and BJP during the election campaign. Conducting the signature campaign as a public movement not only helps gather support but also allows the party to gauge public sentiment, aiding in the formulation of an effective strategy for the election.

During the last three weeks, leaders and cadre of the party, including ministers and elected representatives, have been busy meeting people, including leaders of alliance partners, and getting signatures from them across the state.

Speaking about the campaign, Kancheepuram south district secretary and Uthiramerur MLA K Sundar emphasized the focus on creating awareness of the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to secure NEET exemption, aiming to garner support through door-to-door interaction.

State students wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan underscored the government’s endeavours and criticised the BJP’s failure to respect resolutions adopted against NEET. Party sources claimed that the signature campaign has been conducted every day in more than 1,000 places across the state, or rather campaigns against the BJP in these places.

